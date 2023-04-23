Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 17,261 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

RJF stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

