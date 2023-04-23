Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 962 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Qorvo by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo Trading Down 0.0 %

QRVO stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.