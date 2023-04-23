NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of NVR worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in NVR by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in NVR by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NVR by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,924.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,389.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,873.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

