Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,544 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $140.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

