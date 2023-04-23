CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.