Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,573 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
