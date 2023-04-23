Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.24 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock worth $10,207,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $236.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

