Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

