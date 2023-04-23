9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

