9258 Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $371.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.07. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

