9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

