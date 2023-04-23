9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,922 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

