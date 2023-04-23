9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.