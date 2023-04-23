9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

BABA stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

