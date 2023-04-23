9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.