9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

