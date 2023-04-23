9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 169 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $233.64 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

