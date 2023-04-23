9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

