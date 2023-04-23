9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,462 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

