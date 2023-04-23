9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $342,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

