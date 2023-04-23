9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

