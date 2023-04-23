9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $17,815,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

