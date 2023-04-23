OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.96 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

SNY stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

