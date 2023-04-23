OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on RUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
Insider Activity
Sunrun Trading Up 1.2 %
RUN stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrun (RUN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.