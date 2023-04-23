OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sunrun by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

