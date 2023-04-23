OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

