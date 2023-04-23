OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 20,149 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,149 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 508,490 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

