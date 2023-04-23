OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,546 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

