OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.