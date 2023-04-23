OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 387 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.