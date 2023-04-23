OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,376 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $178.09 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

