The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $252.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

