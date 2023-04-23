OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $3.26 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Ball stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $88.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

