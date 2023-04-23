Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 930 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AES opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.