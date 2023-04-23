Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in NIO by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.33 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

