Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

