Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 105 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $670.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

