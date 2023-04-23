Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 48.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

