Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

