Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $9,834,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CHK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

