Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU opened at $40.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.87 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

