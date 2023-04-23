Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 947.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

