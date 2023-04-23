Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2,113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $283.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a 200-day moving average of $276.24. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

