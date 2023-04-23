SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3,431.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

