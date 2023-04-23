Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,381 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $31.55 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

