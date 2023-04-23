Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 619 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $100.15 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

