SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 87,388 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 765.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.