SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 602,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,047.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Exelixis by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 424,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 264,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.01 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

