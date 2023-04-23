Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

