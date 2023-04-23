SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,229 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,150 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.