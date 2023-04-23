Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 353.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Post worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Post by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,700,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $26,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Post Stock Down 0.1 %

POST stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

